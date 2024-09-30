Itc share are down by -1.08%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Itc Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 522.35 and closed at ₹ 517.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 524.25 and a low of ₹ 516.10 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹517.1, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹524.25 and a low of ₹516.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 519.01 10 515.04 20 512.60 50 500.43 100 467.07 300 451.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹527.42, ₹532.08, & ₹535.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹519.17, ₹515.58, & ₹510.92.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -7.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.97 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.19% with a target price of ₹538.77.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.