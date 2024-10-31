Itc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Itc share price are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Itc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹486.5, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79514.68, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.55 and a low of ₹486.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|481.31
|10
|484.06
|20
|492.95
|50
|503.01
|100
|479.87
|300
|455.39
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹494.53, ₹497.27, & ₹501.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹487.78, ₹483.77, & ₹481.03.
Itc Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -4.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.94 & P/B is at 8.17.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.79% with a target price of ₹539.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.
Itc share price down -1.01% today to trade at ₹486.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries, Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.53% each respectively.