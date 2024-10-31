Itc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Itc share price are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Itc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 493.55 and closed at ₹ 486.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 493.55 and a low of ₹ 486.10 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹486.5, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79514.68, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.55 and a low of ₹486.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 481.31 10 484.06 20 492.95 50 503.01 100 479.87 300 455.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹494.53, ₹497.27, & ₹501.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹487.78, ₹483.77, & ₹481.03.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -4.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.94 & P/B is at 8.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.79% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.