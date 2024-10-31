Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -0.6%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹488.5, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.55 and a low of ₹485 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 481.31 10 484.06 20 492.95 50 503.01 100 479.87 300 455.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹493.17, ₹497.23, & ₹501.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹484.87, ₹480.63, & ₹476.57.

Itc Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -10.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.94 & P/B is at 8.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.34% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.