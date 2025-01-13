Hello User
Livemint

ITI Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of ITI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: ITI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhimant Shah,Rohan Korde, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. ITI Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1287.64 crore. Under the guidance of Dhimant Shah,Rohan Korde, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio that dynamically invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ITI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, ITI Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.52%, showing a negative delta of -2.40% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.50% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.65% -7.23% 3.58%
1 Year 21.46% 8.28% 13.18%
3 Years 0.00% 36.96% -36.96%
5 Years 0.00% 114.41% -114.41%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.12%
Reliance Industries3.53%
ICICI Bank3.17%
ITC2.72%
Va Tech Wabag2.38%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks12.04%
Construction Services6.93%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.92%
Software & Programming5.7%
Tobacco4.49%
Oil & Gas Operations4.36%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.68%
Misc. Capital Goods3.15%
Iron & Steel2.78%
Metal Mining2.77%
Consumer Financial Services2.51%
Water Utilities2.38%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.35%
Communications Services2.27%
Chemical Manufacturing1.95%
Construction - Raw Materials1.85%
Electric Utilities1.76%
Auto & Truck Parts1.73%
Investment Services1.64%
Computer Services1.57%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.3%
Hotels & Motels1.18%
Audio & Video Equipment1.17%
Personal Services0.99%
Food Processing0.98%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.96%
Recreational Products0.96%
Aerospace & Defense0.95%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.93%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.93%
Misc. Financial Services0.92%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.87%
Airline0.79%
Rental & Leasing0.27%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.75, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.71% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Wockhardt1.29%11825016.61

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank325474.0295486.053.08
Reliance Industries364890.0351900.045.48
Protean Egov Technologies100612.082598.014.67
PTC Industries11368.010468.012.53
Bharat Electronics464251.0397685.012.25
REC266769.0222444.011.85
Linde India18372.016878.011.69
BHARAT BIJLEE31132.028451.011.03
Spicejet2167712.01652038.010.24
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India7891.07097.08.86
Syrma SGS Technology197323.0156456.08.86

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
National Aluminium Company1026278.0927846.022.47
Dixon Technologies (India)9918.09552.015.10
Premier Energies134740.0116820.014.29
Siemens18552.018192.013.76
Kirloskar Oil Engines125810.0120093.013.48
Vishnu Capitals394365.0337562.013.47
Jupiter Wagons172400.0126691.06.22
Sanghvi Movers305328.0104734.03.46

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

