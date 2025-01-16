ITI Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of ITI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: ITI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhimant Shah,Rohan Korde, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. ITI Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1287.64 crore. Under the guidance of Dhimant Shah,Rohan Korde, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio that dynamically invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ITI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, ITI Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.65%, showing a negative delta of -4.14% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.64% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.10% -6.43% 1.33% 1 Year 17.72% 9.51% 8.21% 3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 11.65% Construction Services 8.07% Electronic Instr. & Controls 6.17% Software & Programming 5.62% Oil & Gas Operations 4.32% Tobacco 4.18% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.73% Iron & Steel 3.01% Misc. Capital Goods 2.73% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.35% Consumer Financial Services 2.25% Communications Services 2.21% Water Utilities 2.08% Chemical Manufacturing 1.98% Construction - Raw Materials 1.83% Auto & Truck Parts 1.67% Investment Services 1.65% Electric Utilities 1.61% Computer Services 1.55% Audio & Video Equipment 1.45% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.42% Metal Mining 1.36% Hotels & Motels 1.3% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.21% Textiles - Non Apparel 1.01% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.95% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.94% Personal Services 0.93% Recreational Products 0.93% Food Processing 0.91% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.91% Aerospace & Defense 0.9% Misc. Financial Services 0.86% Airline 0.71%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.75, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.71% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Pg Electroplast 1.21% 159811 15.68 Godrej Properties 1.00% 46539 12.97 Ntpc Green Energy 0.95% 970284 12.35

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}