Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / ITI Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

ITI Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

ITI Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of ITI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ITI Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: ITI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Dhimant Shah,Rohan Korde, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. ITI Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1287.64 crore. Under the guidance of Dhimant Shah,Rohan Korde, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio that dynamically invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies across various market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ITI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, ITI Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.65%, showing a negative delta of -4.14% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.64% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -5.10% -6.43% 1.33%
1 Year 17.72% 9.51% 8.21%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.05%
Reliance Industries3.31%
ICICI Bank3.11%
ITC2.75%
Bharti Airtel2.21%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks11.65%
Construction Services8.07%
Electronic Instr. & Controls6.17%
Software & Programming5.62%
Oil & Gas Operations4.32%
Tobacco4.18%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.73%
Iron & Steel3.01%
Misc. Capital Goods2.73%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.35%
Consumer Financial Services2.25%
Communications Services2.21%
Water Utilities2.08%
Chemical Manufacturing1.98%
Construction - Raw Materials1.83%
Auto & Truck Parts1.67%
Investment Services1.65%
Electric Utilities1.61%
Computer Services1.55%
Audio & Video Equipment1.45%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.42%
Metal Mining1.36%
Hotels & Motels1.3%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.21%
Textiles - Non Apparel1.01%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.95%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.94%
Personal Services0.93%
Recreational Products0.93%
Food Processing0.91%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.91%
Aerospace & Defense0.9%
Misc. Financial Services0.86%
Airline0.71%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.75, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.71% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Pg Electroplast1.21%15981115.68
Godrej Properties1.00%4653912.97
Ntpc Green Energy0.95%97028412.35

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Dixon Technologies (India)11412.010482.018.81
Vedanta498887.0394700.017.55
Polycab India24653.021124.015.37
Senco Gold146623.0137734.014.78
PTC Industries10886.010677.014.37
Mankind Pharma52086.047126.013.58
Finolex Cables126279.0113760.013.45
Gulf Oil Lubricants India118326.0107591.013.09
Kirloskar Oil Engines134193.0127143.013.06
Techno Electric & Engineering84112.079693.012.52
Linde India23664.020271.012.16
Jindal Stainless186994.0170857.011.95
BHARAT BIJLEE34449.031450.011.80
Bharat Petroleum Corporation416766.0400809.011.73
Syrma SGS Technology221448.0188952.011.16
Jupiter Wagons196207.0161449.08.09
Sundram Fasteners76474.070489.07.47

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Va Tech Wabag171058.0163390.026.85
Oracle Financial Services Softwa20709.019018.024.33
Godfrey Phillips India40111.035535.018.58
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company105709.093279.014.34
Piramal Enterprises104021.099661.011.01
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy220134.0194283.08.92

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.