Asset management company ITI Mutual Fund has launched ITI Conservative Hybrid Fund, an open-ended hybrid scheme that will invest into an array of high-quality debt instruments and also into leading Nifty50 index stocks.

As per the fund house, the scheme will have higher flexibility as it adjusts debt and equity allocation based on the prevailing market scenario, with active debt management and passive equity management aiming for consistent returns

The new fund offer (NFO) for ITI Conservative Hybrid Fund opened on 21 February and will close on 7 March. The scheme will be jointly managed by Vikrant Mehta and Pradeep Gokhale.

The minimum investment during the NFO period is ₹5,000 and in the multiples of Re 1, thereafter.

The scheme seeks to generate regular income through investments in debt and money market instruments, along with capital appreciation through limited exposure to equity and equity-related instruments.

Announcing the launch, George Heber Joseph, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, ITI Mutual Fund, said, “The fund will have a minimum 75% of the exposure towards high-quality debt securities and the remaining balance will be invested in equity and equity-related instruments of companies belonging to Nifty Index. Equity exposure will range between 10%-25% of the AUM and will be dynamically managed to give investors a smooth investment experience."

This is the 16th fund being launched by the ITI AMC in over two years of its journey.

The current AUM of the fund house is ₹2,661 crore as on 31 January. Out of the total AUM, equity AUM accounted for ₹1,869 crore while hybrid and debt schemes accounted for ₹580 crore and ₹212 crore, respectively.

The geographical spread of the AUM is diversified with the top five cities accounting for 38.25%, the next 10 cities with a share of 23.70%, the next 20 cities with a share of 18.18%, next 75 cities with a share of 15.15% and followed by others with a share of 4.72%.

ITI Mutual Fund is sponsored by The Investment Trust of India Ltd. and Fortune Credit Capital Ltd.

