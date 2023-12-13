It’s Biotech Stocks’ Time to Shine
SummaryBets on interest-rate cuts plus a surge in pharma deals mean the worst is likely over for the biotech sector.
These are hard times for the biotech sector. Barely a day goes by without layoffs being announced somewhere in Boston or California, and there are still more than 100 biotech stocks worth less than the cash they have in the bank.
