It’s Biotech Stocks’ Time to Shine

Biotech’s recent struggles owe much to a comedown from the hype the sector enjoyed during the mRNA-meets-low-rates bubble that popped in 2021. During that peak year, 111 biotechs had initial public offerings in the U.S., topping a total of 91 in 2020. Many of those companies had no business going public for a variety of reasons. By comparison, this year only 20 have had IPOs, according to Goldman Sachs. Clearly, it will take a bit more time for the industry to work through its hangover as hundreds of companies either go out of business or merge with others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}