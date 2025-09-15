iValue Infosolutions IPO: Price band set at ₹284-299 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

iValue Infosolutions IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The iValue Infosolutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, September 18 and will close on Monday, September 22. The allocation to anchor investors for the iValue Infosolutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 17. The iValue Infosolutions IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

iValue Infosolutions IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, iValue Infosolutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, September 23 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, September 24 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. iValue Infosolutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 25.

iValue Infosolutions IPO details The IPO includes an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.87 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, provided by current shareholders. Creador’s affiliate, Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, is set to sell 1.10 crore shares.

Promoter shareholders Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, and Srinivasan Sriram, along with promoter group member Hilda Sunil Pillai, will together sell 38 lakh shares. Additionally, eight individual shareholders will take part in the OFS.

IIFL Capital Services Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the lead managers overseeing the issuance.

Company Details Established in 2008, iValue Infosolutions is recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology service and solution integrators in India, as noted by Frost & Sullivan.

The company focuses on enterprise technology solutions designed to secure and manage digital applications and data, primarily catering to large enterprises that are undergoing digital transformation.

The firm collaborates with system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to implement solutions that guarantee the performance, scalability, and security of enterprise digital infrastructure. As of March 31, 2025, its network includes 109 OEM partners, such as Check Point, Forcepoint, Hitachi, Tenable, Yubico, Imperva, Arista, Splunk, Nutanix, and Google Cloud.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Exclusive Networks Ltd, and Multi Chem Ltd.