ixigo share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, ixigo share price opened at ₹138.10 per share, 48.5% higher than the issue price of ₹93. On BSE, ixigo share price today opened at ₹135 apiece, up 45.16% than the issue price.

Market experts anticipated ixigo share price to open in the range of ₹120 to ₹125 per share.

During the three-day subscription period, investors were full of enthusiasm about Le Travenues Technology's IPO, which operates the travel booking site ixigo. The ₹740 crore offer began on Monday, June 10 and finished on Wednesday, June 12. The ixigo IPO subscription status was 98.34 times on the final day of bidding today.

Also Read: ixigo IPO listing LIVE updates: ixigo share price extends gain after a strong debut

Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar established Le Travenues Technology in 2007, which is one of the country's leading online travel aggregators, supporting travelers in planning, booking, and managing their journeys by rail, plane, bus, and hotel.

According to market experts, Le Travenues ltd's (ixigo) IPO offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in a key player in India's online travel agency (OTA) industry, with a focus on the "next billion users."

The offer price is set between ₹88 and ₹93 per share. Le Travenues Technology reported that it obtained ₹333 crore from key investors. Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers (BRLMs) for the offer.

Also Read: ixigo IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of Le Travenues Technology shares

View Full Image ixigo IPO details

ixigo IPO details

The ixigo IPO in Gurugram combines a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹120 crore with an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.66 crore equity shares worth ₹620 crore by existing shareholders at the top of the price range.

The proceeds of the new offering would be used to meet the company's working capital needs, with ₹26 crore spent in technology and data science, such as cloud and server hosting, artificial intelligence, and customer engagement. In addition, capital will be utilised to fund inorganic growth through acquisitions as well as overall corporate goals.

Also Read: ixigo IPO listing date fixed. GMP signals strong debut of Le Travenues Technology shares

ixigo IPO GMP today

ixigo IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +30.50. This indicates ixigo share price were trading at a premium of ₹30.50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Given the top end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the expected listing price for the ixigo IPO was ₹123.5 per share, or 32.8% more than the IPO price of ₹93.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: ixigo IPO: Here's what GMP signals ahead of listing on June 18

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!