ixigo share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 48.5% premium at ₹138.10 apiece on NSE
ixigo share price debuted positively, opening at ₹138.10 on NSE and ₹135 on BSE, higher than the issue price of ₹93. Subscription status was 98.34 times during the three-day bidding period.
ixigo share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, ixigo share price opened at ₹138.10 per share, 48.5% higher than the issue price of ₹93. On BSE, ixigo share price today opened at ₹135 apiece, up 45.16% than the issue price.
