Business News/ Markets / Jaiprakash Associates, Mep Infrastructure Developers & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Jaiprakash Associates, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Sarthak Metals, FILATEX FASHIONS

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Sarthak Metals, FILATEX FASHIONS hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 57.4(0.24%) points and Sensex was up by 257.09(0.32%) points at 09 Jul 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 128.25(0.24%) points at 09 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Genus Power Infrastructures, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tube Investments Of India, GAIL India, Bharat Electronics hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

