Jaiprakash Associates, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, Secur Credentials, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture, Praxis Home Retail, Sarthak Metals hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -70.15(-0.29%) points and Sensex was down by -313.29(-0.39%) points at 11 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -338.4(-0.65%) points at 11 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Grasim Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Power Grid Corporation Of India, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

