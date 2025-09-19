Mint Explainer | Jane Street vs Sebi: Why the fight for probe documents matters
A Jane Street appeal has revived debate over the market regulator’s selective disclosure of investigative records, an issue that has drawn court rebukes and could reshape due process in securities regulation.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) long-standing practice of withholding full investigative records is once again under scrutiny after US-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) for complete access to documents used in a probe into its alleged index manipulation.