Jane Street Group's $1 billion trade puts spotlight on Indian options
As market participants in Mumbai exchanged theories over the nature of Jane Street’s strategy on Monday, several expressed concern that the firm’s outsized profits might be coming at the expense of unsophisticated mom-and-pop traders.
The courtroom drama over an Indian options strategy that allegedly made $1 billion for Jane Street Group is drawing fresh attention to one of the world’s fastest-growing derivatives markets.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started