Jane Street hires Khaitan in index manipulation case
Summary
Jane Street has said its actions were standard practice to align pricing divergences, while Sebi has ordered the firm to deposit the alleged gains and barred it from the capital market.
US high-frequency trader (HFT) Jane Street has hired top law firm Khaitan & Co. to defend itself in the case of alleged index manipulation, two people aware of the matter said.
