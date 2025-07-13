Jane Street hires Khaitan in index manipulation case

"The two options before Jane Street are to challenge Sebi's interim order or to respond to it," said Sandeep Parekh, founder of Finsec Law Advisors. "A challenge would mean it goes before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), and from thereon to the Supreme Court, depending on which way the tribunal rules. A response means they pay the amount and continue to trade in the market, reserving a right to seek legal redress as the Sebi investigation is ongoing."