Jane Street deposits ₹4,843 cr ‘unlawful gains’. But its path back to trading is not easy
The quant trading firm faces multiple regulatory hurdles and unprecedented scrutiny, making an immediate return to trading in India tough, say experts
Jane Street has met a key requirement to resume operations in Indian markets by depositing over ₹4,843 crore to comply with the regulator’s interim order against alleged market manipulation. Yet, the firm's immediate return to trading isn’t certain amid multiple regulatory hurdles and unprecedented scrutiny.