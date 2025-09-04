Mint Explainer | What’s behind Jane Street’s SAT appeal against Sebi in the index manipulation case
Jane Street alleges Sebi overlooked its own reviews and withheld key reports in the market manipulation case. Here’s what sparked the appeal, what’s in dispute, and what SAT will decide.
Jane Street’s fight with India’s capital markets regulator has entered a decisive phase. On Wednesday, four entities of the global trading firm moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), alleging that the regulator withheld crucial information while investigating the group.