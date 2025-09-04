What triggered the appeal?

On 3 July, Sebi passed an ex-parte interim order against four Jane Street affiliates, accusing them of manipulating Bank Nifty index prices on 21 dates to benefit their derivatives positions. The regulator said these trades, some clustered around expiry days, fit a strategy it termed “Extended Marking the Close." Jane Street was barred from the market and directed to park ₹4,843 crore in an escrow account, which it did promptly.