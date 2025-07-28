Jane Street seeks more time to respond to SEBI's July 3 market manipulation allegations order

Jane Street said on Monday that it has requested more time to reply to an interim order from India's markets regulator SEBI alleging it manipulated Nifty and Bank Nifty indices.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in an interim order on July 3, barred the US trading firm from trading securities in the Indian market, saying some of its trading strategies were manipulative and led to losses for retail investors. The board had given Jane Street 21 days to respond.

Jane Street sought extension because it needs more time to rebut the allegations about its trades. A source aware of the development mentioned that the quant trading firm has also requested for data from the regulator to be able to respond to the order.

“Jane Street is committed to conduct that upholds the integrity of India’s capital markets and contributes to their continued development. We are engaging constructively with Sebi and have sought an extension to respond to the interim order issued on July 3,” Jane Street said in its official statement issued to Mint.

The company is continuing to not trade in the Indian market despite the regulator's go-ahead.

Why SEBI banned Jane Street SEBI alleged that Jane Street bought large quantities of constituents in the Bank Nifty index in the cash and futures markets to artificially support the index in morning trade, while simultaneously building large short positions in index options, which were exercised or allowed to expire later in the day.

