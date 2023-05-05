Home/ Markets / Janet Yellen’s G-7 travel to Japan cut short by debt-limit concerns
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shortened her upcoming trip to Japan to attend a gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s largest economies thanks to the looming showdown over the US debt limit.

Yellen’s travel plans were compressed to ensure that she can continue participate in ongoing efforts in Washington to address the issue, a senior Treasury official said Friday in a conference call with reporters ahead of next week’s Group of Seven gathering in Niigata, Japan.

