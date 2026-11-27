Japanese banking shares face increasing risk of an unwind as higher interest rates provide less of a boost to profits amid intensifying competition across the sector.

Lenders, who have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the Bank of Japan’s shift away from ultra-low interest rates, are facing a new challenge: slowing deposit growth. As they compete harder to maintain deposits, funding costs are likely to rise faster and eat into the earnings boost that higher lending rates traditionally offered.

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Deposit growth at banks slowed to 1.4% in October, the weakest pace in eight months, according to BOJ data. The slowdown has been particularly pronounced at regional banks, where deposits grew only around 0.9% from a year earlier over the past three months, the slowest pace in roughly two decades.

Teruhiko Nishimura, chief executive officer of Japan equity-focused hedge fund RFM, said households have been drawing down on their deposits as inflation persists. “The deterioration in bank-stock performance reflects a slowdown in their organic growth.”

The growing popularity of Japanese government bonds designed for retail investors, which yield more than bank accounts, has increased pressure on lenders to offer higher rates. Retail bonds can also be redeemed after one year, making them an attractive alternative to bank time deposits. Issuance has surged this year, exceeding ¥2 trillion this month, more than four times the level a year earlier.

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Nana Otsuki, a senior fellow at Pictet Japan, expects deposit rates will have to eventually rise above sovereign bond yields, considering that the government is seen as safer than private banks.

Some analysts say the glory days for bank stocks may be fading as the macro players who helped drive the rally reconsider the simple thesis that higher interest rates mean higher bank earnings. Some investors have also bought regional banks just because many still trade below book value.

That raises the risk of investors unwinding positions if tighter funding leads to disappointing earnings. Bank shares have already fallen around 17% from their Sept. 28 peak, roughly twice the decline in the Topix. Before the recent pullback, bank shares had risen about 400% over the previous four years.

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Bruce Kirk, chief Japan equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Securities, cut his stance on the banking sector to equal-weight from overweight this month after being bullish for about four years.

“There’s a lot of macro money in the banks,” Kirk said, adding that there is a risk that stock investors start to look to other sectors, particularly when bank shares’ “performance has been a little bit shaky.”

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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