Japanese stocks may struggle to extend their rebound as ballooning unrealized losses among leveraged retail investors threaten to unleash further selling pressure.

Unrealized losses on long margin positions averaged 19.7% on Tuesday, hovering near the 20% level generally associated with a heightened risk of forced selling, according to account data from local brokerage Matsui Securities Co.

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Following Jensen Huang’s surprise return to Nvidia Corp., the tech-heavy Nikkei 225 Stock Average jumped on Tuesday as investors rushed back into chip stocks. But retail investors, whose influence on the market has grown, could cap further gains if they use the rebound to unwind positions and cut losses.

“Even with the sharp rebound in AI-related stocks, many investors bought at much higher prices. The stronger the stocks rise from here, the more selling into the rebound we are likely to see,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, chief market analyst at Matsui Securities. With retail investors still nursing unrealized losses, they have limited capacity to chase AI-related stocks higher, Kubota said. Selling by the group will likely keep a lid on further gains, he added.

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Ahead of Anthropic PBC’s blockbuster initial public offering last week, retail investors had piled into leveraged bullish bets, a badly timed call as markets moved against them. Outstanding margin buy positions in memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. rose to 51.9 million shares on Thursday from around 50 million on the Nov. 13, according to data from Japan Exchange Group Inc. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group Corp. and optical-fiber maker Furukawa Electric Co. also saw increases.

Leveraged retail losses have become a concern elsewhere in Asia too. South Korea temporarily suspended new listings of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds in mid-July and tightened restrictions on their use by retail investors.

“Their wounds are getting deeper and deeper,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management Co., referring to Japanese retail investors who added more AI and semiconductor shares on margin last week while carrying unrealized losses. The poor technical backdrop also makes AI-related shares difficult for institutional investors to buy, he said.

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