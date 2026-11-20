By Anton Bridge and Miho Uranaka

TOKYO, - Japanese investors sought to buy more than 1.5 trillion yen worth of Anthropic shares at its public listing this week, two people familiar with the offer said.

Japanese investors ultimately secured $2.98 billion worth of the shares, a filing showed on Thursday.

Anthropic raised $81 billion in total worldwide in what became the world's largest initial public offering on record, eclipsing SpaceX, which raised $75 billion at its listing in June.

Market sentiment has turned against AI-related firms in recent months, which sparked speculation that the Claude developer's listing would struggle to win over investors.

Anthropic ultimately priced its offering at $83 per share, above its initial range of $70 to $78.

Some Japanese investors saw Anthropic as the frontrunner among AI firms and so justified large orders, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the ​IPO publicly.

Other investors sought smaller allocations or sat out the offering altogether, seeing greater prospective returns in semiconductor stocks that have fallen sharply, such as Nvidia and Kioxia, or in waiting for OpenAI’s listing due next year, one of the people said.

More than 1,000 individuals sought allotments over 100 million yen, according to a demand survey by Mizuho Securities, part of Mizuho Financial Group, which was among the underwriters of the IPO and arranged the sale of the majority of shares sold in Japan. These applications totalled around 200 billion yen, the survey showed.