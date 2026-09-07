Japanese Stocks Advance as Tech, Chip Shares Follow US Peers

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Japanese stocks rose, driven by tech and chip shares, following a surge in AI and semiconductor-related names in the US on Friday. Signs of stabilizing interest rates also helped assure investors.

SoftBank Group Corp. contributed the most to the Topix Index gain, increasing as much as 7.3%. Tech stocks fueled the advance, mirroring a climb in a US semiconductor-related stock gauge.

“A sign of stabilization in yields will help lift high-tech shares, particularly semiconductor-related stocks,” said Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Lab. Still, Hirakawa said investors are likely to focus on US PPI and CPI later this week, making it harder for the market to move decisively.

US Treasury yield rises were limited even after the stronger-than-anticipated job data Friday, he said.

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