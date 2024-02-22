Japan’s Nikkei, After 34 Years, Briefly Tops Record Close in Intraday Trading
The mark set at the peak of the 1980s bubble is surpassed at one point Thursday as foreign investors pile into market.
TOKYO—Japan’s benchmark stock average briefly traded Thursday above its all-time high close set more than 34 years ago, a milestone in the country’s recovery from a popped bubble that left the economy in the doldrums for decades.
