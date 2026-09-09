Japan’s Rising Yields Stir Debate Over Growing Repatriation Risk

Japanese government bond yields near three-decade highs are giving fresh prominence to a long-discussed risk for global investors: the prospect of the nation’s vast pool of overseas capital returning home.

While there’s little sign of a rush yet, some money managers say markets are underpricing how quickly that could change as JGBs become increasingly attractive — and how even a modest shift could ripple through the yen and global bond markets.

“If domestic yields continue to rise, Japan may gradually retain more capital at home,” said Ales Koutny, head of international rates at Vanguard Asset Management Ltd.’s active funds. “That matters not only for the yen and JGBs, but also for Treasury markets, European bond markets and broader global funding conditions.”

For decades, rock-bottom interest rates encouraged Japanese investors to scour overseas markets for returns, turning the country into one of the world’s biggest exporters of capital. Japan is the largest foreign holder of US Treasuries with a $1.1 trillion stockpile, while Japanese investors hold almost $5 trillion of overseas assets.

Now that calculus is shifting. Japan’s 10-year yield touched 3% last week for the first time since 1996, driven by concerns over inflation and fiscal spending as well as expectations the Bank of Japan may need to raise rates more quickly. The milestone coincided with a 4% rally in the yen this month and growing speculation that the Government Pension Investment Fund could eventually increase its allocation to domestic bonds.

Japanese health minister Kenichiro Ueno, who oversees the GPIF, said on Tuesday the pension fund is still considering whether a review of its asset allocation is needed.

Any signs of repatriation — particularly if other pension funds and investors followed GPIF’s lead — could add fuel to the yen’s rally by reversing some of the capital outflows that have weighed on the currency for years. The yen’s gains this month have made it the best-performing of the Group-of-10 currencies.

Deutsche Bank AG previously estimated that potential reallocation into Japanese assets could reach as much as $440 billion over the next several years in an upper-bound scenario involving pension funds, insurers and retail investors.

Ashwin Binwani, founder of private investment firm Alpha Binwani Capital, said markets are “still underpricing” what he calls Japan’s “great repatriation.” The global impact wouldn’t necessarily require Japanese investors to dump their existing overseas holdings, he said. Simply directing less new money abroad could remove a longstanding source of demand for global debt and push up borrowing costs.

For now, however, there’s little sign of a meaningful shift in the flow data.

This year through August, Japanese life insurers were essentially absent from foreign-bond selling, banks were modest sellers while pension trusts continued to add overseas assets, according to Shoki Omori, chief Japan fixed-income strategist at Deutsche Bank.

That’s striking given FX-hedged Treasuries already compare poorly with JGBs for yen-based investors. With dollar-hedging costs near 3%, hedged 10-year Treasuries yield about 2% in yen terms, roughly a percentage point less than comparable JGBs, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Instead of bringing money home, investors have increasingly responded by reducing currency hedges. Omori estimates the hedge ratio on new foreign-bond investment has fallen to roughly 40% this year from 62% in 2024, as hedged positions mature while more new overseas exposure is left unhedged. That leaves the relative appeal of overseas bonds increasingly dependent on the outlook for the yen.

The lack of actual flows gives skeptics plenty of reason to question whether the perennial repatriation story will be any different this time.

“We get asked this question all the time,” said Stephen Spratt, a strategist at Societe Generale SA. “Of course, there is a risk of some repatriation, but it’s not obvious who from.”

Those who see the risk as underappreciated, however, argue that the yield hurdle may already have been cleared. What’s missing is confidence that JGB yields are close to a peak.

A 3% 10-year yield is already attractive from a historical and asset-liability perspective, according to Masayuki Nakajima, senior strategist at Mizuho Bank. Yet institutions remain wary of adding duration while uncertainty over inflation, fiscal policy and how far yields could still rise keeps them on the sidelines.

“Stability is more important than the absolute yield level,” Nakajima said. Once investors become confident yields are stabilizing, “the same 3% yield could attract significantly stronger demand.”

A sustained yen rally could provide another catalyst. With Japanese investors increasingly holding overseas bonds without currency hedges, a stronger yen would erode returns on those assets while also making yen-funded carry trades less attractive. Analysts see the yen’s gains accelerating after it broke through the key 155-per-dollar level.

James Athey, a fund manager at Marlborough Investment Management Ltd., said narrower rate differentials and greater conviction that the BOJ will keep tightening could discourage carry trades and accelerate such a turn.

Athey, who is long both the yen and 30-year JGBs, said he is “astounded” that more Japanese institutions haven’t shifted bond investments home given the relative attractiveness of domestic yields.

“All the conditions are there in massive size,” he said. “All it needs is a spark.”

With assistance from Masaki Kondo.

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