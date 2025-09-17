Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price hits 5% upper circuit after lukewarm listing

Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price made a lukewarm debut on the BSE SME. Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price today opened at ₹79, which is 1.28% higher than the issue price of ₹78.

Following this muted opening, the stock hit the 5% upper circuit limit on the BSE SME. Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price today was trading at ₹82.95 on BSE SME as of 12:15 IST.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jay Ambe Supermarkets had a subscription period that ran from Wednesday, September 10 until Friday, September 12. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO are priced between ₹74 and ₹78. At least 1,600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO subscription status was 64.13 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited is involved in the business of selling FMCG products, groceries, home textiles, home decor, clothing, toys, gifts, footwear, and other household items through supermarkets.

The company operates retail outlets using a franchise model, which enables franchisees to market products under its brand name in exchange for an upfront fee and annual licensing fees.

City Square Mart, a division of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Private Limited, was established in August 2018 in Kudasan, Gandhinagar. Over the course of six years, it has grown to 17 stores throughout Gujarat.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO details Jay Ambe Supermarkets planned to raise ₹18.45 crore through its public offering. The funds from the IPO will be used to acquire the company’s Nana Chiloda store in Ahmedabad, finance the fit-outs of three new locations, and address working capital requirements.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar of the offering. The market maker for the company is Spread X Securities Pvt. Ltd.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO GMP today Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO GMP is ₹5. This indicates Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price was indicated at ₹83 apiece, which is 6.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹78.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'