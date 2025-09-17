Subscribe

Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price hits 5% upper circuit after lukewarm listing

Jay Ambe Supermarkets debuted on BSE SME with shares opening at 79, 1.28% above the issue price. The stock hit a 5% upper circuit limit, trading at 82.95 by 12:15 IST. The IPO subscription was 64.13 times, raising 18.45 crore for expansion.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Sep 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price hits 5% upper circuit after lukewarm listing
Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price hits 5% upper circuit after lukewarm listing

Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price made a lukewarm debut on the BSE SME. Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price today opened at 79, which is 1.28% higher than the issue price of 78.

Advertisement

Following this muted opening, the stock hit the 5% upper circuit limit on the BSE SME. Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price today was trading at 82.95 on BSE SME as of 12:15 IST.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jay Ambe Supermarkets had a subscription period that ran from Wednesday, September 10 until Friday, September 12. With a face value of 10, shares in the Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO are priced between 74 and 78. At least 1,600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO subscription status was 64.13 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Advertisement

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited is involved in the business of selling FMCG products, groceries, home textiles, home decor, clothing, toys, gifts, footwear, and other household items through supermarkets.

The company operates retail outlets using a franchise model, which enables franchisees to market products under its brand name in exchange for an upfront fee and annual licensing fees.

City Square Mart, a division of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Private Limited, was established in August 2018 in Kudasan, Gandhinagar. Over the course of six years, it has grown to 17 stores throughout Gujarat.

Also Read | Urban Company Share Price LIVE: Stock extends gain after a premium debut

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO details

Jay Ambe Supermarkets planned to raise 18.45 crore through its public offering. The funds from the IPO will be used to acquire the company’s Nana Chiloda store in Ahmedabad, finance the fit-outs of three new locations, and address working capital requirements.

Advertisement

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar of the offering. The market maker for the company is Spread X Securities Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read | Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing: Shares debut at 14% premium

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO GMP today

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO GMP is 5. This indicates Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price were trading at a premium of 5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jay Ambe Supermarkets share price was indicated at 83 apiece, which is 6.41% higher than the IPO price of 78.

Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | Dev Accelerator share price makes flat debut, lists at ₹61, same as IPO price

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Jay Ambe Supermarkets
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsJay Ambe Supermarkets share price hits 5% upper circuit after lukewarm listing
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks