Jefferies bets India’s next big wealth engine will be infrastructure, not IT
Jefferies sees a decade-long shift from services to hard assets as India ramps up spending on airports, housing, energy, and global supply chain integration.
NEW DELHI: For global investors, India has long been defined by software services and outsourcing—the country’s signature growth engine since the late 1990s. Jefferies believes that story is giving way to a new one. Over the next decade, the firm expects wealth creation to shift decisively towards “hard assets" — airports, ports, hospitals, homes, hotels, real estate, and renewables, as India pours capital into building its infrastructure backbone.