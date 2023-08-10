The shares of the demerged Jio Financial Services (JFSL) have been credited to demat account of eligible shareholders of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), reported Economic Times on 10 August.

The following development took place days ahead of the listing of JFSL, added the report. It said that the shareholders of RIL have been rewarded with one share of the JFSL for every share of RIL they owned, as of the record date of 20 July.

However, the shareholders can trade them only after JFSL gets listed on stock exchanges.

The Reliance-finance arm JFSL has already been included in the indices including Nifty50, BSE Sensex and other ones. Till the time the stock is listed independently, it will remain at a constant price and the stock will get removed from all indices T+3 days post its listing.

The JFSL's stock's pre-listing price came out to be ₹261.85 per share, as part of a special price discovery session held on the record date. Though this was way higher than the brokerage estimate of around ₹190 and also RIL's acquisition cost of ₹133.

As per details, the new NBFC's market capitalisation now comes at around ₹166 lakh crore ($20.3 billion), making it the second-largest NBFC in the country.

"As various financial services are governed by different regulatory frameworks, we believe, an independent financial services entity will allow us to access the opportunities available in the Indian market," ET quoted RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani as saying to shareholders in the company's annual report.

RIL's annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to take place on 28 August.

Meanwhile, experts opine the demerger of JFSL from diversified conglomerate RIL will create a non-banking financial behemoth with a size of approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore which could pose a tough challenge to existing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"JFSL by virtue of its 6.1 per cent holding in Reliance treasury shares and its other assets will start with a net worth of almost ₹1.5 lakh crore. Generally, NBFCs lever up to 6-8 times their book value. Bajaj Finance with 44,000 crore of net worth has an AUM (assets under management) of around 2.7 lakh crore. We can just do the simple math and see how big a behemoth can Jio Financial become," Gautam Baid, the Fund Manager and Managing Partner at Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund, told CNBC-TV18.