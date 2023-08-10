JFSL shares credited to demat account of Reliance shareholders, what's next?

"JFSL by virtue of its 6.1 per cent holding in Reliance treasury shares and its other assets will start with a net worth of almost ₹1.5 lakh crore. Generally, NBFCs lever up to 6-8 times their book value. Bajaj Finance with 44,000 crore of net worth has an AUM (assets under management) of around 2.7 lakh crore. We can just do the simple math and see how big a behemoth can Jio Financial become," Gautam Baid, the Fund Manager and Managing Partner at Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund, told CNBC-TV18.