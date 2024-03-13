JG Chemicals share price falls 10% post a weak debut: Should you Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market today: JG Chemicals share price that saw a weak opening listing at 4.52% discount on the BSE and 5.43% discount on the NSE. The share price thereafter slipped 10% lower amidst weak market conditions and selling in mid and small caps. Should you Sell or Hold the stock?
JG Chemicals Limited share price saw a weak debut as it listed 4.52% lower than the issue price at ₹211 a piece on the BSE and 5.43% lower on the NSE at ₹209 a piece . JG Chemicals share price thereafter slipped lower and fell more than 10% during the morning trades.
