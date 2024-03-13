Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 11:14:03
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.85 6.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.65 -3.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 998.00 -1.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,468.40 0.58%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.25 -5.39%
Business News/ Markets / JG Chemicals share price falls 10% post a weak debut: Should you Sell or Hold the stock?
BackBack

JG Chemicals share price falls 10% post a weak debut: Should you Sell or Hold the stock?

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market today: JG Chemicals share price that saw a weak opening listing at 4.52% discount on the BSE and 5.43% discount on the NSE. The share price thereafter slipped 10% lower amidst weak market conditions and selling in mid and small caps. Should you Sell or Hold the stock?

JG Chemicals share price slips 10% post a weak opening (https://jgchem.com/)Premium
JG Chemicals share price slips 10% post a weak opening (https://jgchem.com/)

JG Chemicals Limited share price saw a weak debut as it  listed 4.52% lower than the issue price at 211 a piece on the BSE and 5.43% lower on the NSE at 209 a piece . JG Chemicals share price thereafter slipped lower and fell more than 10% during the morning trades.

Analysts had been anticipating a soft listing looking at weak market conditions with selling pressure seen in mid and the small caps. The subscription pace and also the grey market premium of just 5 a share too were not encouraging. The GMP indicated that JG Chemicals share price was projected to list at 226 per share, which was just 2.26% more than the IPO price of 221. 

Looking at the weak market conditions and selling in mid caps and small caps, some analysts had advised investors to book profits on the opening day itself despite good fundamentals of the company.  Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd had recommended that t cautious and conservative investors to “Book Profit" on the listing day. For those who wishes to add , had been advised to wait and watch post listing performance of the stock before taking any action.

Also Read- JG Chemicals share price makes a dismal D-Street debut, stock opens with 5.4% discount at 209 apiece on NSE

The analysts while maintained strong view on the fundamentals of JG Chemicals, however also had said that at the issue price was fairly valued. Analysts at Anand Rathi Research had recommended subscribing for the long-term only considering issue was fairly priced at the upper band of the IPO.

However Anand Rathi Research analysts had highlighted that JG Chemicals Ltd. enjoys a dominant market position and a diverse customer base, being supplier to nine out of the ten largest tyre manufacturers worldwide and all eleven of the top Indian tyre manufacturers. JG Chemicals also has strong relationships with suppliers and customers, a robust supply chain with over 250 customers in the last three years, and an emphasis on long-term sustainability through environmental initiatives and safety standards.

Also Read- JG Chemicals IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts say on share debut

 JG Chemicals Limited is the one of the biggest producer of zinc oxide in India in terms of output and income. It produces zinc oxide using the French process, which is the most widely used production method and is used by all of the major producers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

so 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie