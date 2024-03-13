JG Chemicals Limited share price saw a weak debut as it listed 4.52% lower than the issue price at ₹211 a piece on the BSE and 5.43% lower on the NSE at ₹209 a piece . JG Chemicals share price thereafter slipped lower and fell more than 10% during the morning trades.

Analysts had been anticipating a soft listing looking at weak market conditions with selling pressure seen in mid and the small caps. The subscription pace and also the grey market premium of just ₹5 a share too were not encouraging. The GMP indicated that JG Chemicals share price was projected to list at ₹226 per share, which was just 2.26% more than the IPO price of ₹221.

Looking at the weak market conditions and selling in mid caps and small caps, some analysts had advised investors to book profits on the opening day itself despite good fundamentals of the company. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd had recommended that t cautious and conservative investors to “Book Profit" on the listing day. For those who wishes to add , had been advised to wait and watch post listing performance of the stock before taking any action.

Also Read- JG Chemicals share price makes a dismal D-Street debut, stock opens with 5.4% discount at ₹209 apiece on NSE

The analysts while maintained strong view on the fundamentals of JG Chemicals, however also had said that at the issue price was fairly valued. Analysts at Anand Rathi Research had recommended subscribing for the long-term only considering issue was fairly priced at the upper band of the IPO.

However Anand Rathi Research analysts had highlighted that JG Chemicals Ltd. enjoys a dominant market position and a diverse customer base, being supplier to nine out of the ten largest tyre manufacturers worldwide and all eleven of the top Indian tyre manufacturers. JG Chemicals also has strong relationships with suppliers and customers, a robust supply chain with over 250 customers in the last three years, and an emphasis on long-term sustainability through environmental initiatives and safety standards.

Also Read- JG Chemicals IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts say on share debut

JG Chemicals Limited is the one of the biggest producer of zinc oxide in India in terms of output and income. It produces zinc oxide using the French process, which is the most widely used production method and is used by all of the major producers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

so

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author