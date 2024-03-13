JG Chemicals share price makes a dismal D-Street debut, stock opens with 5.4% discount at ₹209 apiece on NSE
JG Chemicals share price saw weak debut on bourses with share price opening lower than issue price. IPO received strong response from retail and non-institutional investors, with subscription status at 27.78 times.
JG Chemicals share price made a weak debut on the bourses today. On NSE, JG Chemicals share price opened at ₹209 per share, 5.43% lower than the issue price of ₹221. On BSE, JG Chemicals share price today opened at ₹211 apiece, down 4.52% than the issue price.
