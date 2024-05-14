Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp, Havells India, Vedanta, Siemens
Shares of Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp, Havells India, Vedanta, Siemens hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 49.85(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 96.55(0.13%) points at 14 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 49.15(0.1%) at 14 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Shanti Overseas (India), GSS Infotech, Clean Science & Technology hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
