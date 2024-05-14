Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp, Havells India, Vedanta, Siemens

LiveMint

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp, Havells India, Vedanta, Siemens hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 49.85(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 96.55(0.13%) points at 14 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 49.15(0.1%) at 14 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Shanti Overseas (India), GSS Infotech, Clean Science & Technology hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.