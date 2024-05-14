Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power, Hero Motocorp, Havells India, Vedanta, Siemens hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 49.85(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 96.55(0.13%) points at 14 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 49.15(0.1%) at 14 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Medico Remedies, Shanti Overseas (India), GSS Infotech, Clean Science & Technology hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

