JioBlackRock to offer 5 new NFO Index Funds for Indian investors from August 2025; check details here

Jio BlackRock Asset Management has announced the launch of Its first suite of five Index Funds through a New Fund Offering (NFO). The NFO will commence on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
“This marks a pivotal moment in the organisation’s mission to deliver diversification, cost efficiency, reliability, transparency, and digitally empowered investment solutions to Indian investors,” the company said in its release.
According to Sid Swaminathan, MD and CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, these funds will leverage BlackRock’s decades-long experience in the sector and caters to the “full range of investors at all stages of their investment journey”.
Who can invest?
Where can you invest from?
Jio BlackRock Asset Management is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock. The release said that it seeks to “combine BlackRock's global investment expertise and leading risk management technology with JFSL’s digital reach and knowledge of the local market in India”.
The organisation aims to provide innovative, affordable and easily accessible investment solutions for the people of India, it added.
