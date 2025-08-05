JioBlackRock to offer 5 new NFO Index Funds for Indian investors from August 2025; check details here

Jio BlackRock Asset Management has announced the launch of Its first suite of five Index Funds through a New Fund Offering (NFO). The NFO will commence on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

“This marks a pivotal moment in the organisation’s mission to deliver diversification, cost efficiency, reliability, transparency, and digitally empowered investment solutions to Indian investors,” the company said in its release.

According to Sid Swaminathan, MD and CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, these funds will leverage BlackRock’s decades-long experience in the sector and caters to the “full range of investors at all stages of their investment journey”.

Details of the new JioBlackRock index funds on offer: The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund, which offers exposure to India’s 50 largest and most traded companies by free float market capitalisation.

The JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, which offer investors the opportunity to invest in the next wave of large-cap leaders.

The JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, that captures growth from India’s mid-sized enterprises for investors.

The JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, that taps into emerging small-cap innovators for investors.

And the JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 year Government Securities (G-Sec) Index Fund, which adds portfolio stability through long-term government bonds.

Top things to know: Nation-wide access, availability Who can invest?

The company said these index funds offer affordable investment solutions for first-time and experienced investors looking to build or scale their portfolios. Where can you invest from?

JioBlackRock’s Index Funds are accessible nation-wide through the JioFinance app.

Besides this, you can also use the following apps or websites, the company added: Dhan, Groww, INDmoney, Kuvera, Paytm, and Zerodha.

You can also use any SEBI approved Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). Jio BlackRock Asset Management is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock. The release said that it seeks to “combine BlackRock's global investment expertise and leading risk management technology with JFSL’s digital reach and knowledge of the local market in India”.