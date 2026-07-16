Jio Financial Services Q1 results: Net profit jumps 156% YoY to ₹830 crore, revenue tops ₹2,000 crore

Jio Financial Services (JFSL), the financial arm of Reliance Industries, announced its financial results for the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY27) after market hours on Thursday, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹830 crore, a sharp 156% jump from ₹325 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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On a sequential basis, net profit surged 205% from ₹272 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue from operations also witnessed robust growth, rising to ₹2,004 crore from ₹612 crore in the preceding quarter, registering a 223% sequential increase.

JFSL, which operates across investing and financing, insurance broking, payments banking, payment aggregator and gateway services, and asset management, continued to see strong business momentum during the quarter.

Despite a sharp rise in operating expenses, the profit growth was supported by robust growth in its core income streams and higher dividend income.

Total income surged 141% YoY to ₹1,496 crore, driven by a 165% jump in interest income to ₹962 crore and a more than fivefold increase in fees and commission income to ₹325 crore.

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The company also reported dividend income of ₹509 crore during the quarter. While total expenses climbed 291% YoY to ₹991 crore due to higher finance costs, staff expenses and other operating expenses, the strong growth in income helped pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) rise 38% YoY to ₹505 crore.

Key operational developments Highlighting its key business developments during the quarter, the company said its NBFC business maintained strong organic growth, with quarterly disbursements coming in at ₹11,252 crore, up 2.7x YoY.

Assets under Management (AUM) of Jio Credit Limited stood at ₹30,667 crore, marking over 2.6x YoY growth.

The company also said Jio Payments Bank commenced FASTag ANPR-based Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll processing operations, while its payments solutions business launched cross-border collection services to enable Indian exporters to accept international payments.

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In the asset management segment, JioBlackRock AMC expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Prism Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) NFO and received final approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to establish a retail Fund Management Entity in GIFT City.

Further strengthening its presence in the insurance space, the company said it incorporated Jio Allianz General Insurance Limited as a 50:50 joint venture with Allianz to offer general and health insurance products in India.

Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services, said, "The sustained business momentum across our verticals validates the granular architecture of our full-stack ecosystem and the strength of our execution. By strategically integrating AI and data analytics, we have unlocked significant efficiency gains across the value chain."

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.