Jio Financial share price gains 2% as Reliance group NBFC to consider first-ever dividend on Thursday

Jio Financial share price rose over 2% on Tuesday's session following an announcement from the Reliance group's non-bank financial institution (NBFC) in an exchange filing, which stated it would evaluate its first-ever dividend on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The NBFC will review and approve its audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025 on the same day.

“recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” the NBFC said in an exchange filing.

Jio Financial Services reported that its consolidated profit remained unchanged at ₹295 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹294 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Jio Financial Services.

In contrast, the company’s consolidated net profit was ₹689 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Total income rose to ₹449 crore, up from ₹414 crore in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Total expenses also saw a year-on-year increase, reaching ₹131 crore compared to ₹99 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

For the nine months ending December, the company's net profit saw a slight increase to ₹1,296 crore, compared to ₹1,294 crore during the same period last year.

Jio Financial Services, which was separated from Reliance Industries Ltd, operates in the sectors of investment and financing, insurance broking, payment banking, payment aggregation, and payment gateway services.

Jio Financial share price today Jio Financial share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹235.85 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹232.50 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, stated that Jio Financial share price has corrected nearly 49% in just 45 weeks and is now consolidating in a rectangle pattern with boundaries at ₹200 and ₹235. A breakout above ₹235 will confirm the rectangle breakout and trigger fresh momentum.

The immediate target for this breakout stands at ₹262, while the pattern’s full measured move points towards ₹298. Traders should watch for strong volume confirmation on the breakout, as it will indicate institutional participation and strengthen the bullish case.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One stated that Jio Finance share price has seen gap up opening and is trading around it's crucial 50DEMA around ₹230 levels, a positive close above this level would be crucial which can push prices towards 89EMA at ₹250, on the flip side, ₹220 is immediate support.

