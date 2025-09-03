Jio to call for formal banker pitches this month for India’s biggest IPO

The IPO, which comes at a time when global markets and geopolitical issues have dimmed visibility for many companies, will provide an exit opportunity for investors such as Meta, Google and KKR, who have poured over $20 billion into Jio. The listing will also test the market appetite for pure-play telecom companies, with two of Jio's rivals—Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd—already listed.