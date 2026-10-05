Jio IPO: Check latest buzz after US, UK, Dubai roadshows by Akash, Isha Ambani | Reliance-backed India's biggest issue

According to the latest buzz on the D-street, some media sources claim that with the roadshows already done in the US, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, led by Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited-backed Jio Platforms is moving to file the red herring prospectus soon.
Reportedly, the IPO financial figures are being passed around. The issue size is expected to be around Rs. 37,000–37,800 crore. And, it could be a pure fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares.
According to the buzz, the discussed price band is roughly Rs. 1,350-1,450, suggesting a post-issue valuation near ₹12.4-13.4 lakh crore.
The target window for the listing is the October end to November 2026.
Jio Platforms IPO: Proposed Timeline (Expected/Reported)
-Anchor Book: October 19, 2026
-IPO Open Date: October 21, 2026
-IPO Close Date: October 23, 2026
-Basis of Allotment: October 26, 2026
-Listing Date: October 28, 2026
Earlier, wire news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) had reported that Jio Platforms is giving final touches to its public offer documents.
Jio Platforms IPO is touted as India's largest at an estimated USD 3.8 billion, after concluding worldwide roadshows, according to a source aware of the development, PTI reported.
Jio Platforms has the largest 5G Standalone network outside China, with 26.85 crore 5G customers as of June 2026. Jio leads the Fixed Wireless Access segment globally with about 1.5 crore subscribers, roughly 1.5 times the second-largest player, US-based T-Mobile.
The roadshows overseas were led by Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Executive Director, Isha Ambani.
"Jio Platforms has completed the first leg of the IPO after roadshows with potential investors globally. The roadshows were held in the US, UK, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong. Now, the company has started preparations for filing a red herring prospectus," a source aware of the development told PTI.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had issued its final observations on August 28. Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers in June.
The proceeds will be used primarily to repay or prepay, in whole or in part, about ₹27,500 crore of outstanding borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Jio Platforms' material subsidiary, according to the draft prospectus.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of JPL, dominates the Indian telecom market with a 32.89 per cent market share in fixed-line connections, serving 157.9 million customers, and a 39.29 per cent share in mobile connections, with 506 million customers.
Jio claims that its 5G network's carrying capacity is close to 60 per cent of India's wireless data traffic, one of the largest in the world.
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