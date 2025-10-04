JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO: Subscription ends soon. Review, other details about AI-human managed flexi-cap fund

JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO: Subscription for the open-ended flexi-cap fund opened on 23 September 2025 and will remain open until 7 October 2025. The JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO subscription date ends next Tuesday. Developed by BlackRock, the flexi-cap fund is available only in the growth format and therefore has the lowest possible expense ratio of 0.50%. An applicant will not receive any financial assistance from the Asset Management Company, as it is available in a growth format, and one can apply by visiting the Reliance Jio platform. The minimum amount required to apply for the JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO is ₹500. An investor can apply for the scheme either in the SIP mode or as a one-time upfront payment.

According to experts, the JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO is India's first AI-human managed flexi-cap fund; therefore, one should consider applying for the scheme. However, they advised maintaining a cautious approach, and hence investing in a calibrated manner is recommended. They stated that more than 25 such schemes are available in the investment forum, but this is the first AI-human managed flexi-cap scheme in India, which is expected to outperform its peers through more accurate AI-driven data management.

JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO review Unveiling the JioBlackrock flexi cap fund investment strategy, Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & CEO at Optima Money Managers, said, "JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO is an open-ended flexi-cap fund, and more than 25 such flexi-cap open-ended funds are already available. However, its AI-juman managed feature makes it unique among the existing flexi-cap open-ended schemes. Its AI feature is expected to help the fund managers to rebalance the exposure in large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, etc., at the right time, and ensure higher returns for investors in the medium to long-term."

Advising investors to apply for JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "This NFO has no exit load, and an investor can hold or exit the scheme any time after the allotment of units. Apart from this, if we examine the investment approach of this flexi-cap open-ended scheme, it employs a rule-based, data-driven approach, which mitigates the risk of emotional biases. The scheme is designed to provide optimal exposure to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and other market segments at any given moment in the stock market. So, one should allocate funds to this equity scheme."

Both experts said that JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation, investment in stocks across market capitalisation and those with a very high risk appetite.

JioBlackrock Flexi Cap Fund NFO details The Flexicap Equity Scheme is an open-ended equity scheme that invests across market capitalisations — large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisation. Only the growth plan of the scheme is available. This means that there would be no regular plan available for investors in this flexi-cap equity scheme.

The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 index (TRI) and has an expense ratio of 0.50%. There is no exit load in the Jio BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, and the minimum investment required is ₹500. Tanvi Kacheria and Sunil Chaudhary are the fund managers for the flexi-cap scheme.