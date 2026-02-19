New ₹1,500 crore fund by JM Financial targets pre-IPO investments
Summary
The fund will back companies expected to go public within 18 months, including through anchor placements, with individual investments capped at 10% of the vehicle’s size.
JM Financial Asset Management has launched a ₹1,500-crore category II alternate investment fund (AIF) to invest in pre-IPO companies, according to a top executive at the firm.
