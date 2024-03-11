JM Financial share price plunges over 9% after Sebi bars company from managing new debt public issues
The Sebi order against JM Financial came after it found some serious lapses while the company acted as a lead manager for a particular public issue.
JM Financial share price declined over 9% in early trade on Monday after the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred the company from acting as a lead manager for any new public issue of debt securities. JM Financial shares dropped as much as 9.82% to ₹79.30 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started