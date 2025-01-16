JM Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: JM Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. JM Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹1696.31 crore. Under the guidance of Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation/income by investing predominantly in Mid-Cap companies. This detailed review of JM Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, JM Midcap Fund returned -7.56%, showing a negative delta of -5.23% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.38% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -7.38% -5.89% -1.49% 1 Year 24.13% 14.73% 9.40% 3 Years 0.00% 67.25% -67.25% 5 Years 0.00% 204.75% -204.75%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 8.48% Software & Programming 8.39% Misc. Capital Goods 7.73% Healthcare Facilities 6.41% Chemical Manufacturing 4.23% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.63% Construction - Raw Materials 2.58% Restaurants 2.52% Recreational Products 2.45% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.3% Appliance & Tool 2.28% Major Drugs 2.18% Retail (Specialty) 2.15% Regional Banks 2.1% Auto & Truck Parts 2.07%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.69, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.85% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) SRF 2.10% 133626 29.91

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: