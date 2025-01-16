Hello User
Business News/ Markets / JM Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

JM Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

JM Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of JM Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

JM Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

JM Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: JM Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. JM Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1696.31 crore. Under the guidance of Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term capital appreciation/income by investing predominantly in Mid-Cap companies. This detailed review of JM Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, JM Midcap Fund returned -7.56%, showing a negative delta of -5.23% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.38% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -7.38% -5.89% -1.49%
1 Year 24.13% 14.73% 9.40%
3 Years 0.00% 67.25% -67.25%
5 Years 0.00% 204.75% -204.75%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Tata Technologies4.34%
Amber Enterprises India3.71%
Persistent Systems3.60%
Max Healthcare Institute3.42%
Biocon3.22%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs8.48%
Software & Programming8.39%
Misc. Capital Goods7.73%
Healthcare Facilities6.41%
Chemical Manufacturing4.23%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.63%
Construction - Raw Materials2.58%
Restaurants2.52%
Recreational Products2.45%
Textiles - Non Apparel2.3%
Appliance & Tool2.28%
Major Drugs2.18%
Retail (Specialty)2.15%
Regional Banks2.1%
Auto & Truck Parts2.07%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.69, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.85% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
SRF2.10%13362629.91

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tata Technologies920020.0695020.061.96
Persistent Systems106500.079500.051.34
JSW Infrastructure1501466.01428339.045.43
Tube Investments Of India105209.097875.035.01
Coforge40000.035000.033.83

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Max Healthcare Institute503000.0433000.048.85
Biocon1369281.01259281.046.01
IPCA Laboratories268565.0258565.043.84
Fortis Healthcare667500.0592500.042.66
JK Cement93344.080000.036.77
Devyani International2168594.01968594.035.92
Arvind817978.0797978.032.75
Honeywell Automation India8016.07736.032.46
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals213128.0193128.031.08
Suzlon Energy5100000.04900000.030.49
Sumitomo Chemical India611260.0571260.030.44
Federal Bank2355000.01500000.030.01
Cummins India98103.090000.029.47
Voltas190000.0150000.026.85

