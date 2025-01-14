Hello User
JM Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

JM Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of JM Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

JM Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: JM Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. JM Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 612.40 crore. Under the guidance of Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies, as defined by SEBI. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. This detailed review of JM Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, JM Small Cap Fund returned -7.71%, showing a negative delta of -0.03% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.93% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -5.88% -9.49% 3.61%
1 Year 0.00% 10.44% -10.44%
3 Years 0.00% 44.76% -44.76%
5 Years 0.00% 179.65% -179.65%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Ami Organics2.80%
Godfrey Phillips India2.15%
Neuland Laboratories2.09%
Jubilant Pharmova2.02%
Pg Electroplast2.01%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Chemical Manufacturing7.15%
Investment Services5.33%
Misc. Capital Goods4.52%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber3.56%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.44%
Software & Programming3.16%
Business Services3.15%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.82%
Tobacco2.15%
Major Drugs2.09%
Computer Services1.86%
Construction Services1.77%
Food Processing1.72%
Healthcare Facilities1.67%
Appliance & Tool1.53%
Auto & Truck Parts1.48%
Restaurants1.42%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Neuland Laboratories9023.07666.012.81
Pg Electroplast192601.0170601.012.34
Firstsource Solutions350000.0310000.011.37
ICRA17029.015851.010.86
Power Mech Projects51154.038226.010.84
Avalon Technologies164667.0112046.010.82
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities59800.057900.010.51
Aster DM Healthcare269418.0204714.010.24
Angel Broking42000.035000.010.14
Newgen Software Technologies87092.081046.09.57
Time Technoplast225000.0210000.09.44
Samhi Hotels524453.0514453.09.42
BHARAT BIJLEE26568.022976.08.91
Strides Pharma Science68258.053471.08.75
PCBL225000.0200000.08.68
India Glycols68397.065192.08.32

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Global Health111000.088810.09.55
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals240000.0228507.09.37

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.