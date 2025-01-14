JM Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of JM Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

JM Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: JM Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. JM Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹612.40 crore. Under the guidance of Satish Ramanathan,Asit Bhandarkar,Chaitanya Choksi,Ruchi Fozdar, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies, as defined by SEBI. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The Scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns. This detailed review of JM Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, JM Small Cap Fund returned -7.71%, showing a negative delta of -0.03% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -11.93% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -11.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.88% -9.49% 3.61% 1 Year 0.00% 10.44% -10.44% 3 Years 0.00% 44.76% -44.76% 5 Years 0.00% 179.65% -179.65%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Chemical Manufacturing 7.15% Investment Services 5.33% Misc. Capital Goods 4.52% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 3.56% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.44% Software & Programming 3.16% Business Services 3.15% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.82% Tobacco 2.15% Major Drugs 2.09% Computer Services 1.86% Construction Services 1.77% Food Processing 1.72% Healthcare Facilities 1.67% Appliance & Tool 1.53% Auto & Truck Parts 1.48% Restaurants 1.42%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr)

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Global Health 111000.0 88810.0 9.55 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals 240000.0 228507.0 9.37