JP Morgan says Joe Biden's victory could mark shift in stock market

“If Biden wins, the dollar could be potentially lower and bond yields that have been stuck completely in a range for the last six months -- and that was one big impediment to the rotation -- the bond yields could start to grind higher," Matejka said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Jonathan Ferro. “You’ll have some potential further fiscal stimulus, potentially also some trade uncertainty would be reduced, and that would be a good enough starting point for these extreme markets to start to broaden out."