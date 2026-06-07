JPMorgan AM, Pictet Break From Pack With ‘One and Done’ for ECB

(Bloomberg) -- Big-name investors are staking out a contrarian stance before Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.

JPMorgan Asset Management argues that lackluster economic growth on the continent will make the ECB’s expected hike in interest rates a case of “one and done.” Pictet Asset Management and Carmignac say policymakers would be justified staying on hold altogether. It’s a sharp divergence from what the market and economists are signaling: the threat of inflation spurred by the war in Iran has traders favoring 75 basis points of increases by year-end.

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The messaging from central bankers will be crucial — if the investors are right, bonds could rally, potentially lowering yields from near their highest levels in years.

“The market expects three — they’ll probably do one, just to show ‘we’re looking at inflation data,’” said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet. “The European economy is not picking up.”

Policymakers want to avoid past mistakes: the central bank raised interest rates in 2008 and again in 2011, only for price pressures to prove temporary amid the global financial crisis and euro-zone crisis, respectively.

According to Zara Nokes, global market analyst at JPMorgan AM, the central bank is unlikely to pursue further cuts after Thursday if economic activity remains sluggish — even as the ECB underscores its commitment to returning inflation to target.

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Market gauges of inflation expectations rose sharply after the start of the war, but have since retreated from a peak in April. The one-year, one-year inflation swap jumped from 1.75% at the end of February to 2.40%, but has since fallen back to 2.12%, only narrowly above the ECB’s official target of 2%.

‘Deteriorating Sentiment’

Data Friday showed that the euro area’s gross domestic product fell in the first quarter of this year, instead of climbing as economists forecast, due to a sharp downward restatement for Ireland. Earlier last week, the OECD said the euro area will grow just 0.8% this year and warned of “deteriorating sentiment.”

The European economy “can accept this 25 basis points higher — it’s not a big danger,” said Guillaume Rigeade, co-head of fixed income at Carmignac. “But if we enter into a hiking cycle with back-to-back hikes, it could be different.”

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Rigeade is long German two-year bonds on the view that the ECB won’t hike as many times as the market has priced. At the same time, he has a negative view of longer-dated European bonds on expectations that heavy government borrowing programs will push bond prices down.

Lauren van Biljon, portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, also doesn’t see an increase on Thursday marking the start of a sustained rate-hiking cycle. The ECB will be reluctant to tighten policy too aggressively if it risks reversing course later, she said.

She’s been using the selloff in European government bonds to add modestly to duration, picking bonds that post bigger gains in response to interest rates coming down. That’s meant shifting exposure from two-year to five-year maturities and from five-year to 10-year notes. She’s yet to move into the far end of the yield curve, instead taking a tactical approach when market reactions appear overly extreme, she said.

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“If you can be nimble that could see you through for the next couple of months,” she said.

‘Asymmetric Move’

A Bloomberg survey of economists conducted May 29-June 3 indicated that all respondents but one anticipate a quarter-point hike at Thursday’s meeting — which would be the central bank’s first hike since 2023. Most then see another increase before the end of the year, with a cut coming only mid next year. Previously economists had predicted a reduction as soon as March.

To be sure, there are some investors who agree that there could be more aggressive tightening.

“If inflation doesn’t come back down, then you’ll probably see more hikes — but I don’t think we’re going back to 4%,” said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton. He’s betting against duration and reckons the bond market selloff has further to run, with the yield curve steepening as higher inflation keeps upward pressure on long-term yields.

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Ultimately, it comes down to where oil prices settle over the remainder of the year and the impact on inflation expectations. With talks dragging on between the US and Iran, none of that is clear.

Niall Scanlon is holding out for a peace deal in the summer. The fixed income portfolio manager at Mediolanum International Funds prefers short-dated government bonds on the view they’ll rally as traders rethink their rate-hike bets.

“There’s scope for front-end yields to come lower just based on that asymmetric move in the event of a peace deal,” Scanlon said. “And then obviously the data has been quite weak and we expect that to continue in Europe.”

--With assistance from Naomi Tajitsu and Alice Atkins.

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