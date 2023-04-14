JPMorgan beats Wall Street estimates, lender's shares jump 6%1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:46 PM IST
- The US consumer and the economy remain robust but the banking crisis could turn lenders more conservative and impact consumer spending, said Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.
With higher interest income offset weakness in dealmaking, JPMorgan Chase & Co's on 14 April said tha first-quarter profit has beaten Wall Street estimates. It added that the biggest US lender remained resilient through the banking crisis in March.
